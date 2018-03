SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — An Uber driver in California takes a wrong turn and gets into this big mess.

The driver was going to pick up a passenger when he mistakenly drove down that stairway.

76 Percent Of Sports Sponsorships Tied To Junk Food, Study Says

As if that wasn’t bad enough–when a tow truck driver tried to move the car, a cable snapped and the car ran into a fire hydrant.

Police are trying to decide if the driver will be cited.