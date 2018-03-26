PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elders of the North Philadelphia community where Temple University is proposing to put a 35,000-seat football stadium are gathering together on Monday to make their voices heard.

Chants of “no means no” will be heard at the event where many of these elders would need only to come outside of their front door to see the proposed site that Temple seeks to acquire.

The location is directly across the street from their homes at the Diamond Park Apartments.

If the proposal is approved, elderly and disabled community residents who occupy more than 1,000 apartments would find themselves living within the immediate zone of the stadium.

“It seems the university’s massive $130 million sports project is less about community need, but cleverly disguised Temple greed,” says Ruth Birchett, well-known neighborhood elder and organizer of the event.

Alongside the neighborhood elders, others within the Philadelphia community are joining in with them in their opposition.

These groups include: No Stadium No Deal Coalition, a group comprised of Stadium Stompers, North Philadelphia Pastors, Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity, NN\CP Philadelphia Branch, PA State National Action Network, POWER, Temple Association of University Professionals and the Guardian Civic League.

The list of community groups and individuals against Temple’s Football Stadium plans continues to grow daily.