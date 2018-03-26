PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia car museum is the home of a new S.T.E.A.M. program for students and teachers in our area.

The Simeone Automotive Museum is building up S.T.E.A.M…with their new S.T.E.A.M. Learning program. Fred Simeone, founder of the museum, says inspiring youth are essential to the overall purpose of the museum and what better way to do that than though race cars.

“An automobile, particularly a race car, has all of those factors of science, tech, engineering and art,” Simone said. “It’s all built into a car.”

Simeone says engaging students isn’t always about traditional teaching.

“The hook of a neat looking hot car,” he said. “So if you get the kids engaged, you are not sermonizing anymore or teaching, you’re saying stuff that’s cool and a car is a way to learn those.”

A perk for teachers: museum entry is free.