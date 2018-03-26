PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Austin Shaffer is an 8-year-old hero. He nearly lost his life in a car accident looking out for his 2 younger brothers moments after the crash.

He unbuckled himself to help save his brothers and keep them in the car. When the crash happened, Austin was the only one ejected from the vehicle.

His mom Ashley says the doctors told her Austin wouldn’t survive BUT he never gave up hope and is now staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware as his fight continues.

Austin tells CBS3’s Ukee Washington that if Carson Wentz can get better, Austin can get better. He even got time off to watch the Eagles Super Bowl Parade for a few hours.