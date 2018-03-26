9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 
By Nicole Brewer
Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to a public restroom, it’s anyone’s guess.

“Yeah, it’s rough out there,” said one passerby.

“The unexplained wetness on the floors…” explains another. “Definitely sanitation has been an issue.”

But, what if you could pay a premium for a nicer stall?

A new survey found 56 percent would shell out cash, with the majority or 45 percent, willing to spend a quarter to do their business in a cleaner, well-stocked bathroom. Only 6 percent were willing to spend more than a dollar.

Midwesterners were least willing to pay for a public potty.

Our next question… cash or credit?

Learn more about the study, HERE.

 

