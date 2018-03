PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer on the Ben Franklin Bridge is causing delays on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened in the left lane on the Philadelphia side as you come off the bridge westbound.

WB Ben Franklin Brg on the Philly side there is an overturned tractor trailer near the lightning bolt. Its beginning to back up. pic.twitter.com/Bzt3XTlERj — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 26, 2018

There is a delay as motorists try to pass by.

There is no word on injuries.