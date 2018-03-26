PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wants to draw the line on gerrymandering by creating a bipartisan commission to devise future electoral maps.

Governor Wolf wants an independent, bipartisan panel to redraw legislative lines.

“This group would be responsible for developing new electoral maps following each Census,” Wolf said.

He told a Harrisburg news conference that Democratic bills in the GOP-controlled House and Senate would establish such a panel and end gerrymandering.

“We can’t count on people coming forward every election cycle, or even every ten years, and saying, ‘this is not a fair map.'” the governor said. “Let’s have a fair process.”

The governor is also proposing same-day voter registration and “no-excuse” absentee ballots.