PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wells Fargo Center was packed with Sixers fans eager to see the No. 1 seed Markelle Fultz play his first game since October.

And Philly fans didn’t hold back their excitement—even channeling the Minnesota Vikings’ ‘SKOL’ chant.

Fultz! Fultz! Fultz!” fans roared while clapping their hands in the air.

The Vikings’ chant looks like this:

Fultz scored 10 points and had eight rebounds helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.

During a postgame interview, Fultz told reporters that at first, he thought the fans were chanting “Nick Foles.”