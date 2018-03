PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope you can help them identify the gunman who robbed a take-out restaurant last week.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entered the China Garden on the 8000 block of Bustleton Avenue in Rhawnhurst at about 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

Police say the suspect jumped over a counter and hit an employee in the head with a gun.

They got away with cash.

If you have any information, please call police.