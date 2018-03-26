CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden have charged a man with the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend and the attempted murder of her son.

It happened on the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue, around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say 29-year-old Raul Quinones went to his girlfriend’s house to retrieve some of his belongings. That’s when police say he stabbed his girlfriend, 37-year-old Elaine Jimenez. Quinones’ girlfriend fled the house injured but investigators say he followed her and continued to attack her.

Police say Quinones also stabbed her 20-year-old son several times.

Jimenez was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she later died. Her son remains hospitalized.

Quinones was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder.