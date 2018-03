HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on Monday.

Firefighters and police were dispatched to the 1600 block of River Road, just after 12:30 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a charred car and truck could be seen.

Police say the two vehicles collided, sparking a fire.

There is no word if anyone was injured.