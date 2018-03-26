BREAKING: 11-Month-Old Boy Killed, 3 Others Injured After House Fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBS) — An attorney for new Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett says his client plans to surrender to Houston authorities on Monday after being accused of shoving a paraplegic woman following Super Bowl LI.

The incident occurred back in 2017 when Bennett allegedly shoved a 66-year-old paraplegic woman who was trying to direct him to a different area to reach the field after Super Bowl LI.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Bennett was trying to get onto the field to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett, after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday for injury of the elderly, which is a felony.

If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

