Filed Under:Final Four, Local TV, NCAA Final Four, Villanova, Villanova Basketball, Villanova Wildcats

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS) —If you’re thinking of joining the Final Four-bound Villanova Wildcats, finding a place to stay via an Airbnb may cost you way more than it should due to major price gouging, according to a consumer watchdog group’s report.

AirbnbWATCH released a report showing many hosts are increasing prices by thousands, up to as much as $3,278 a night during Final Four weekend.

“Airbnb’s price gouging was a dream killer for many football fans during the Super Bowl and a buzz kill to party goers during Mardi Gras. Airbnb is continuing that practice with folks looking to enjoy one of America’s truly great sporting events, the College Basketball Final Four,” said Lauren Windsor, AirbnbWATCH’s spokesperson. “Permitting their ‘hosts’ – who many times– let’s be honest – are real estate professionals – to raise rent by these astronomical rates is a very worrisome precedent that Airbnb is setting at widely attended events.”

A typical night at a San Antonio Airbnb costs $222 and a four-night stay is normally $888, according to the report. Now, a four-night stay can cost more than $13,112.

The Final Four will be from March 31 through April 2.

