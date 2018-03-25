PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An upper-level disturbance swinging through the atmosphere this morning will be responsible for bringing some areas (not all) a quick dusting or coating of snow.

Flakes have been flying this morning on many of our neighborhood network cameras including the Poconos, Bethlehem and even our Plymouth Meeting camera.

Accumulation will not amount to much, just something pretty to look at while it is falling this morning.

Spotty, light showers will continue throughout the day, and as temperatures rise (into the low/mid-40s) these spotty, light showers will transition to plain old spotty, light rain showers.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Spotty Light Rain and Snow Showers. High 44.

TONIGHT — Mainly Clear and Chilly. Low 29.

TOMORROW — Sunny and Still Chilly. High 47.

TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Seasonable. High 53.

WEDNESDAY — Mostly Cloudy and Mild with a Passing Shower. High 55.

THURSDAY — Partly Sunny and Very Mild with a Chance of Showers. High 60