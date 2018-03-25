PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gather those documents, you only have three weeks from Tuesday to file your taxes.

Taxes are due April 17, that means you get two extra days because the 15th is a Sunday and Monday is a holiday in Washington D.C.

IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says more than 69 million returns have been filed.

“We’re almost exactly where we were last year with refunds,” Devine said. “We’ve issued more than 55 million refunds. That’s $166 billion.

The average refund is $3,000. If you’re not going to be able to file your return in time, request a six-month extension for the paperwork, but pay any money you owe now or face fines and penalties.