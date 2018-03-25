PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes, you just can’t help being late to work. Whether your car broke down, traffic was a nightmare, or you accidentally overslept, life happens and you might need a handy excuse for your boss.

A survey from CareerBuilder recorded the year’s most common and strangest excuses used by workers to explain their tardiness.

38% of workers between the ages of 18-34 report being late to work at least once a month.

There’s only a small drop to 36% of workers between the ages of 35-44 that report being late to work at least once a month and then a large decrease for those that are 45 and older only reporting 14% of workers being late to work.

A regional comparison finds that the West reports being late to work at least once a month the most at 30% and the Midwest ranking the lowest reports of monthly latenesses at 23%.

The strangest excuses reported by bosses are:

It’s too cold to work.

I had morning sickness (it was a man).

My coffee was too hot and I couldn’t leave until it cooled off.

An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late.

My dog ate my work schedule.

I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot.

My fake eyelashes were stuck together.

Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer’s location and drove there on accident.

So if you do happen to be late, don’t feel too bad as it is a common occurrence but do try to steer away from excuses as strange and memorable as these.