PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mission Accomplished!

A self-taught rocket scientist successfully launched himself into the California Sky.

“Mad” Mike Hughes, 61, built the steam-powered rocket out of his garage.

Saturday March 24, he soared about 18-hundred feet above the Mojave Desert, going 350 miles per hour.

He then deployed two parachutes before landing back down on earth.

Huges says he’s a bit dinged up, but overall he is doing just fine.

