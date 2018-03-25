Filed Under:Holy Week, Local TV, Palm Sunday, Pope Francis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today, Christians around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

Pope Francis Loses White Cap During Address At The Vatican

Believers gathered on Sunday morning for mass in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican City in Rome.

Pope Francis presided at the Blessing of Palms and the procession. He blessed the crowd of thousands who took part in today’s celebrations.

Vatican, Pope Francis Honor 28 Philadelphians For Exceptional Service

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem before the crucifixion the faithful gather for Palm Sunday at the Vatican.

