PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today, Christians around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

Believers gathered on Sunday morning for mass in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican City in Rome.

Pope Francis presided at the Blessing of Palms and the procession. He blessed the crowd of thousands who took part in today’s celebrations.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem before the crucifixion the faithful gather for Palm Sunday at the Vatican.