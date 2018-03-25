PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered man, 84-year-old Charenzy Archer.

Mr. Archer was last seen on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at his residence on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Mr. Archer who suffers from Alzheimer’s is 5’10, 130lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue corduroy jacket; Khaki pants and blue fedora hat. Mr. Archer frequents the area of Washington Lane and Ogontz Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Charenzy Archer to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.