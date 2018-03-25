PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have signed Scott Kingery to a six-year contract through the 2023 season.

The deal announced Sunday by the team also includes three club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 20 games for the Phillies this spring.

His batting average is .392 with a .415 on-base percentage and .725 slugging percentage over 53 plate appearances in Grapefruit League play.

Kingery is currently tied for the Grapefruit League lead with 20 hits and ranks tied for third with 37 total bases.

He was the only player in both the major or minor league level to have 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Kingery won the Paul Owens Award last season as the top position player in the Phillies minor league system. Additionally, he was awarded the minor league Rawlings Gold Glove Award for 2nd base.

Kingery is currently ranked by MLB.com as the 35th-best prospect in baseball and the number two prospect in the Phillies minor league system.