PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the fifth year, thousands of runners spent the morning hitting the pavement for charity during the Philadelphia Love Run.

“We’re trying to complete all of the runs in the area here in the year,” said Katelyn Reeb of Hershey, who was running the race with Matthew Purdey.

This year, race organizers added a 5K race in addition to the half marathon, which began and ended by the Art Museum and wound through Fairmount Park.

“It really showcases the city and its beautiful sights,” said race director Michele Redrow.

Runners may have bundled up for the cold temperatures, but the cause they came to support warmed the heart.

The Love Run has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. This year, it’s benefiting the South Jersey chapter of Ainsley’s Angels, and it’s giving them $25,000.

Ainsley’s Angels support the special needs community by promoting inclusion, ensuring everyone who wants to participate in events like these have the opportunity to do so.

“The more money we have, the more chairs we can get, and the more special needs kids we can accommodate in races,” said Dave Goldstein.

Goldstein and his son, Josh, are a familiar sight during races in our region.

“He’s a legend around here, and because he loves it so much, I’d be greedy if I didn’t share it with my hometown. I love seeing the smiles on the kids, it’s just great,” Goldstein said.