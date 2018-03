CAMDEN, N.J. — One person has been transported to the hospital after a dwelling fire in Camden on Sunday morning.

The fire department arrived on scene to the dwelling fire at the 400 block of 5th street in Camden.

The fire was heavy upon arrival and elevated to two alarms.

The fire has been knocked down.

There is no word on how the fire started.