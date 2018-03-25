PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following an argument, a 46-year-old man was shot on Saturday night. The incident happened at approximately 10:43 p.m.

The two got into a verbal dispute about the man obstructing the doorway.

The victim proceeded to leave the store and walk southbound on 13th Street with the suspect following him. They got into another argument.

It continued until the two were in front of 1301 Walnut St. when the suspect pulled out a silver revolver and shot the victim once in the left thigh.

The suspect fled westbound while the victim dialed 911.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by Police listed in stable condition.

Police say that the suspect is described as being a black man about 25-30 years old, approximately 5’10”, thin build, dreadlocks, and a dark jacket with a hood.

The public is being asked to provide any information to Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3388 ext. 89.