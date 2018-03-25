PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot as he walked home to the 1200 block of Haworth Street on Saturday evening.

At approximately 10:44 p.m., he was approached from behind by two unknown men as he walked northbound on the 4900 block of Horrocks Street.

The man was chased to the rear of his home on Haworth Street and was struck once in the abdomen by the gunfire.

He was transported to Temple Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The first suspect was reported as wearing a gray hoody, dark pants, armed with a gun. The second suspect was reported as being a male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants

There was no further description was provided for either suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police are asking anybody with information to please contact Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3388 ext. 89.