MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Power has been restored to more than 100,000 customers in New Jersey who were left in the dark in the wake of last week’s winter storm.

Atlantic City Electric said Sunday that service had been restored to all customers who lost electricity in the wake of the nor’easter.

Heavy, wet snow, ice, and strong winds toppled trees, tree limbs, downed power lines and damaged electric equipment, making it challenging for crews to restore power safely and quickly.

But the utility company said of the more than 115,000 power outages that occurred, the vast majority of customers were restored in just over 36 hours.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience and understanding as our crews worked to restore their service after this third potent March nor’easter,” said Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Special thanks also to our emergency responders, state and local elected officials, and other stakeholders who provided important support throughout this extreme weather event.”

Customers who are still experiencing any issues related to their electric service as a result of the storm are asked to contact Atlantic City Electric immediately at 1-800-833-7476.