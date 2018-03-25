PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As cities around the world celebrate Palm Sunday, Philadelphia’s historic church the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas also took part.

Members of the church and visitors processed with palms and were led by a donkey through the community of Overbrook to recall Jesus’ triumphant entry to the city of Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago.

Philadelphia Church Celebrates 225 Years Of ‘Legacy, Faith, Hope’

The rector, the Very Rev. Canon Martini Shaw said, “today marks the first day of the most holy week of the year. It is a time to reaffirm and recommit ourselves to the Jesus Movement”.

Buried Philly: Uncovering 300 Years Of History

The African Episcopal Church of St Thomas Philadelphia was founded in 1792 as the First Black Episcopal Church in the U.S.A. and the oldest church in the city of Philadelphia.