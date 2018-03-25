PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Those flying directly between Philadelphia and Ireland now have another airline to choose from. And the first flight arrived to Philly International in grand fashion on Sunday.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest international foreign fly carrier,” said Chellie Cameron with Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation.

That would be Aer Lingus, which now offers direct flights between Philadelphia and Dublin.

Cameron and other city officials went all out to welcome the very first of those flights to Philly International.

“We’ve got cake and balloons and music. It’s really a festive time,” she said.

Not to mention the water cannon salute that greeted the plane. Aer Lingus’ Jeff Wright was appreciative.

A water cannon salute as the first @AerLingus flight from Dublin to Philly lands at @PHLAirport @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/c98XejKE1u — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) March 25, 2018

“It’s always chilling to watch the airplane going in and out. It always brings a tear to the eye,” he said.

And from this point forward…

“We’ll be operating four days a week, starting today, until the 17th of May when we go to daily for the rest of the summer,” said Wright.