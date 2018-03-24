Filed Under:Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Drivers in New Jersey are seeing higher prices at the pump with the advent of spring.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.61, five cents higher than last week. Motorists were paying $2.28 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.59, up six cents from last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.29 for a gallon of regular gas.

Analysts say strong demand for gasoline, rising crude oil prices and declining gasoline inventories are pushing prices higher, and drivers should expect them to inch even higher heading into April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch