(credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day and there is no better place to celebrate than in the City Of Brotherly Love.

Several locations throughout the area are offering freebies and specials to help you celebrate.

Tony Luke’s is giving away FREE Jr. Cheesesteaks to the 1st 100 kids under 13 at each participating location.They’re also randomly giving away 1,000 FREE Cheesesteaks their Loyalty Rewards members. Just text the word TONYLUKES to 80258.

Geno’s Steaks will be giving away prizes to its customers.