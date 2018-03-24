Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A California woman is taking her fate into her own hands.

She needs a kidney transplant, and she’s making sure everyone she drives by knows it.

Rachel Young has been waiting for a transplant for more than a year, so she made her car into a rolling billboard. Then her friends added stickers to their cars.

Credit: CBS

Young says so far, it’s getting a lot of attention, as strangers speed up or slow down to read the message.

Young says her kidney complications started more than two years ago, as an odd side effect of weight loss.

She hopes the stickers she’s created help her find a match and a match for everyone in her dialysis ward.

