MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey man has been arrested on child porn charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph McCormick, 49, of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Friday, March 23.

Authorities say the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at McCormick home which ultimately led to charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, leader of a child pornography network, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

“The charge against McCormick of Leader of a Child Pornography Network is a new charge in the State of New Jersey and the first of its kind for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” authorities said.