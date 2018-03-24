BREAKING: Man Who Fled To Mexico With Allentown Teen Extradited To Pennsylvania  
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey man has been arrested on child porn charges, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph McCormick, 49, of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Friday, March 23.

Joseph McCormick

Authorities say the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at McCormick home which ultimately led to charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, leader of a child pornography network, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

“The charge against McCormick of Leader of a Child Pornography Network is a new charge in the State of New Jersey and the first of its kind for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” authorities said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch