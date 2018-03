NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey residents will soon be able to pick up free tree seedlings.

It’s all part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.

Each New Jersey resident will receive five one to two foot tall bare root tree seedlings in a bundle.

Trees will be distributed based on what grows best in that area.

Tree pick ups will be available starting March 31 at 108 pick up locations across the state.

For a full list of pick up locations times and dates, click here.