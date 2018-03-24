PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is looking to hire hundreds of lifeguards and maintenance workers for the summer. Applications are being accepted now.

The pay has increased this year.

“I think its an incredible salary of $13.65 per hour,” said Lisa Whittle, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Aquatics Coordinator. “The maximum salary for a lifeguard will be $15.92, so it’s definitely an awesome summer job for people in high school, for people in college or for adults who are looking for a part-time position.”

You must be at least 16 years old to work as lifeguard.

There are 400 lifeguards positions and 400 maintenance personnel jobs to fill.