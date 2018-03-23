PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of chefs will be rivaling for bragging rights and to help a great cause on Wednesday at the annual Dish it Up competition at Vie on North Broad Street.

“Dish It Up is Philadelphia’s only female chef competition and it’s Women Against Abuse’s annual fundraising event,” said Jeannine Lesitsky, president and executive director of Women Against Abuse. “We have Kiki Aranita from Poi Dog Philly who was actually our 2016 winner who will be back. Abigail Dahan from Parc Restaurant. Jen Grosskruger from Ocean Prime, Mary Lackerie from The Rittenhouse, Caitlin Matteo from the Red Owl Tavern, and so many others.”

She says the women come from a variety of culinary styles.

“We have vegan chefs, we have kosher chefs, we have chefs who own their own restaurant,” Lesitsky said.

Kuznits: “What does Women Against Abuse think about the Me Too movement this year?”

“We think it’s amazing, because it takes the shroud and the secrecy and the stigma and the shame; it’s just another great moment in time towards progress,” said Lesitsky.

