PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three more wins and Villanova will once again be National Champions.

That’s because the Wildcats knocked off West Virginia 90-78 Friday night in the Sweet 16.

“We’re so pumped. Go Nova!” said Tony, who was one of the hundreds of Villanova fans who packed the Field House in Center City for a watch party.

“We’re going all the way, baby! All the way,” Tony says.

His friend Kristen agrees.

“All the way!” she says. “Can’t handle it, super excited, go Villanova!”

It was a different experience watching the game, though, for alum Wasay Kahn.

“I was scared for the first 35 minutes or so,” he tells KYW Newsradio, “but then [Villanova] turned it on in the last five minutes, just classic Nova basketball.”

But hey, a win’s a win, right?

“We definitely needed this because last year we laid an egg against Wisconsin,” Kahn says. “This was good, though, we needed this back.”

The Wildcats will return for Elite Eight action on Sunday. The game will air on CBS3.

But on this night…

“Nova Nation is out of control,” says fan Ed Maul. “We are so excited.”