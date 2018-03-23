PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I came over for the big sale— not big at all – 10%,” said Kevin Capp of Collingswood.

Many customers looking for deep discounts say they didn’t find them as Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us began their going out of business sale.

“Right now it seems like Amazon still has the best prices so we weren’t too happy with the sale,” said Michael Bugowski of Doylestown.

“For going out of business, I thought there would be more on sale,” said Brooke Ripley of Ambler.

Ripley picked up a car seat at 10% off.

The store closure isn’t quite sinking in yet for her 5-year-old son, Luke.

“He’s like, ‘Hurry up, we gotta go, they’re going to close,” said Ripley. “And I’m like, ‘No, they’re closing for good.’”

The store is expected to honor gift cards and store credit until mid-April. But all purchases made in store are final.

The news of the chain closing all of its stores nationwide caught Michael Bugowski by surprise.

“My wife registered her baby registry here about a month ago and we had no idea they were closing and all of a sudden we heard on the news they’re closing and we had to scramble to find an alternative,” said Bugowski.

The couple adds they’re frustrated Babies “R” Us is not allowing them to redeem about $100 in Endless Earnings rewards, because her due date falls after April 8.

They’re now registered at Amazon. Though customers say it makes sense brick-and-mortar stores can’t keep up with technology giants, it doesn’t ease the sting of letting a piece of their childhood go.

“It’s sad because it’s kind of an institution,” said Caitlin Jensing.