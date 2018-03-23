CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Two college students are being hailed as heroes for trying to save two men from their burning home in Camden early Friday morning.

The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. at 206 Cooper Street, just off Rutgers University-Camden campus.

A Camden County fire marshal told Eyewitness News a man was in his 50’s died. He lived in the home with his father, who is in his 90’s, and did survive.

The building is right across the street from a Rutgers dormitory. Sophomore Sam Tuero took video of the fire from his dorm room window and said he saw two students breaking down the door. They came out of the building a short time later with the father and son who were inside.

“We had a couple of friends in my dorm, and we saw fire bursting out of the side of the building. There was a huge hole and then we saw a couple of kids running outside,” Tuero said. “They broke down the window to the door, they ran in there, they pulled two people, two elderly people out and I want to say maybe a minute or two after that, the police department was down here, the fire department was down there, everyone that needed to be down here was here.”

No word on the condition of the man in his 90’s who survived the fire. The cause of the fire now under investigation.