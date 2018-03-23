PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2nd Annual Summit for Women and Girls was held in Philadelphia on Friday. The focus: empowerment of women through education, technology, and political action.

Keynote speaker LaTosha Brown started her presentation with inspiration. Not only is she a jazz singer, but also the founder of Black Voters Matter, the organization that helped defeat Roy Moore in the special election for the Alabama Senate seat in 2017.

Brown says women must work together to achieve change, and that will only happen through discomfort.

“Things will stay the same and you will stay in the same position until the discomfort of staying the same, becomes greater than the discomfort of changing,” she said.

The summit included break out sessions on starting your own business, breaking the gender firewall in tech industries, and a panel discussion on teens and self confidence.