PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of students from dozens of schools participated in the 2018 Philly Technology Exposition and Competition on Friday.

“It has four touch sensors connected to four of these fingers, so when you press each touch sensor each finger moves,” explained 13-year-old Jerick Abraham, describing the robotic arm that he and two 8th classmates built from a Lego kit.

The catch was the kit did not come with directions.

“We downloaded the app and then we made our own program out of scratch. It took a long time to create this code and put this together,” he said.

This crew needed nearly four months to complete the project, which was among a record number on display at the School District Education Center.

“We doubled in size this year, which is phenomenal. We’ve never taken teh second floor to showcase projects. We have always had a hundred projects here, we’re now at 189,” said Expo Chair Tracy McGrath.

Approximately 400 students from 50 schools took part in the expo being held at the Education Center.

“Digital literacy is now a cornerstone of students’ education,” said Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite. “In recent years, the district has refreshed, modernized and expanded its digital curriculum to better prepare students for college and career. I am looking forward to seeing how our students have embraced this innovative type of learning with their projects at this week’s Expo.”

Students in third through 12th grades presented their technological projects in 10 categories. They also had the opportunity to participate in interactive technology workshops while their projects were being judged.

Select first place winners in middle and high schools will represent the region at the Pennsylvania State Fair held in Carlisle in May.

KYW’s Paul Kurtz contributed to this report.