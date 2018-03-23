BREAKING: Firefighters Battle Blaze At Delaware Strip Mall
CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County Air National Guard veteran gets a home makeover as a show of appreciation for his service to the country.

An unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday at the home of Charles Trost.

Charles and his wife Tara purchased their house after he returned from active duty, but later learned it needed extensive repairs.

Thanks to the Travis Manion foundation and media company, Entercom –the home has been completely renovated and the couple can now focus on building a family.

Some improvements included bringing the electric up to code, fixing a rotting roof, floor and basement leaks — and repairing termite damage.

