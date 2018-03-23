PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When we hear the name “Hamilton,” many of us call to mind the popular Broadway musical.

However, on March 23, the National Constitutional Center will put a spotlight on the role Alexander Hamilton played in early American history and seeks to take visitors back to the year 1789 where the story begins.

The new exhibit called “Hamilton: The Constitutional Clashes That Shaped a Nation” will be hosted in the Annenberg Gallery.

Overall, the exhibit will explore the constitutional debates that shaped a nation and will highlight the competing ideas of Hamilton and his legendary rivals such as James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Aaron Burr.

To further help people feel as though they are walking through history, the exhibit will feature various artifacts such as rare documents and objects used by the men that shaped our nation.