PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Imagine leaving your newborn baby in the hospital because she has to have life-saving surgery. This became a reality for Karl and Kim Hoffman.

At 20 weeks, the Hoffmans found out their daugther, Eliana, has a heart syndrome where the left side of her heart didn’t develop properly.

Since then the Hoffmans have been staying at their “home away from home” the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House on Chestnut Street to focus on their daughter’s fight.

Kim and Karl say that despite having such big obstacles to go through, having the people that care and take time of days to volunteer is amazing.