March for Our Lives rallies are taking place at the following sites:

Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office at 3 S. Penn Square, assembling at 7 a.m. and departing at 8 a.m.

Haddon Lake Park in Audubon and assembling at 9 a.m., departing at 10 a.m. The march will end at McLaughlin-Norcross Dell in Haddon.

The March for Our Lives in Norristown will take place on the perimeter of the Norristown Farm Park Whitehall Road and Sterigere Road sides.

The March for Our Lives in Wilmington, Delaware at Howard High School and Rodney Square will start at 10 a.m. and the rally at Rodney Square will begin around 11 a.m. and run until around 2 p.m.

The March for Our Lives in Media will gather at the large gazebo in Rose Tree Park at 1671 N Providence Rd at 11 a.m. Seventeen gongs will chime during 7 minutes of silent protest to commemorate the lives lost due to gun violence. There will be a walk and run in the park to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting and advocate for school safety.

The March for Our Lives in West Chester will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Steps of Chester County Historic Courthouse on 2 N. High St.

The March for Our Lives in Doylestown will gather at Central Bucks High School West on 375 W. Court St. at noon.

The March for Our Lives in Princeton, New Jersey will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at Palmer Square at 40 Nassau St.