PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington DC this weekend.

The March for Our Lives was organized in response to the deadly shooting at the school in Parkland, FL.

Thousands are also expected to protest gun violence in our area Saturday.

Rallies are scheduled at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Haddon Lake Park in Audubon, Rose Tree Park in Media and Rodney Square in Wilmington, among others.

Some Delaware Valley students will also be heading to Washington.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting are pushing for stricter gun control laws.

Saturday’s march is the culmination of a month-long effort to honor the 17 people killed at their high school on Feb. 14.

Marchers in Washington DC will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

You can watch all the live coverage of the marches across the country HERE.