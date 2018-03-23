PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Christmas is getting all the attention this year as Hallmark plans to fill the screen with dozens of new films in honor of the holiday.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 34 all new Christmas movies.

The new films will begin airing on Oct. 27 when the Hallmark Channel begins its official Countdown to Christmas programming. In all, Hallmark Channel will show 22 of the flicks.

HMM will begin its “Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas” campaign on Nov. 4. And the network will boast 12 brand new Christmas films.

This announcement follows Lifetime stating it will debut 14 brand new holiday TV movies of its own in 2018.