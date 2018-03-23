PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take some years off your face without going under the knife, “face yoga” may be the answer.

It may look like just funny faces and strange sounds, but the exercise is called “face yoga.”

It’s basically a workout for the muscles in your face.

“Face yoga is a great natural alternative to Botox or plastic surgery because did you know that only 20 percent of the entire facial muscles are actively used by regular facial expression, so the idea of face yoga is to wake up those sleeping muscles,” said Koko Hayashi, Face Yoga Instructor at Skin Fit Gym.

Researchers at Northwestern University found middle-aged women looked about three years younger after doing face yoga for several months.