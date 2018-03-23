NEW CASTLE, Del. — All lanes on the Delaware Memorial Bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic on Saturday.

The closure will take place sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The closure will allow for the pass of the ZHEN HUA 16. The heavy lift vessel will be transporting new ship-to-shore cranes to Philadelphia.

Both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will reopen to traffic once the ZHEN HUA 16 clears the structures. It is expected to take around 30 minutes before the bridge returns to normal traffic use.

Traffic delays are expected and motorists should plan accordingly.

The closing of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will serve as a precaution and will also eliminate driver distraction while the ships travels north to Philadelphia.