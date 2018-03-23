HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) – A man with ties to New Jersey has been found dead in Maryland after being missing since August 2017, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Police say a body was found on Feb. 25 by hikers in Green Ridge State Forest in Flintstone, Maryland.

On Friday, police identified those remains as David Gipson Smith, 28, who police have been searching for since August. Smith is from Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

Smith disappeared on Aug. 6 after coming to Maryland from his home in New Jersey to visit an acquaintance.

His family says that he was dropped off in the general area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road and then vanished

When he didn’t return home by Aug. 12, his family notified police that he was missing.

“Mere words cannot even begin to express how much the outpouring of your love and support have touched the Smith family. They are truly humbled with gratitude. Thank you to everyone,” said the family in a Facebook page set up to help find Smith.

Police say his cause of death has been ruled undetermined by the state medical examiner. He was identified through dental records. Authorities are unable to confirm his time of death.