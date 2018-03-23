PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — China says it is considering tariff increase on imports of some products from the United States to make up for losses caused by the U.S. tariff on steel and aluminum imports from China.

Trump announced the plan to place a tariff on steel and aluminum imports from China on Thursday which prompted responses from Vice President Mike Pence and other officials.

The Ministry of Commerce released a list of proposed U.S. goods that could be imposed including pork, fresh fruit, nuts and recycled aluminum.

The organization also urged Washington to negotiate a prompt settlement to the conflict over trump’s tariff hike on steel and aluminum but set no deadline.