MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Burlington County is kicking off a program next week that gives residents addicted to drugs a way to get the help they need in short order.

The “Straight to Treatment” program will operate every Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Evesham Township Police headquarters. County residents can show up, turn in their drugs, and either go into treatment with Oaks Integrated Care or at least walk out with a plan.

Mind you, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina warns this is not a “get out of jail free card.”

“Police are obligated to check on any outstanding warrants concerning the individual and must do their job as law enforcement if such warrants exist,” Coffina told KYW Newsradio. “However, Evesham PD is committed to working with the participant, the municipal court system and the prosecutor’s office to try to clear any outstanding warrants with the clear goal of getting the individual the help that they came in for.”

Evesham Township Police Chief Chris Crew added “Our responsibility is to collect the evidence, called as property, secure it, and not charge that individual. We will never charge that individual.”

Hopes are to expand the program, patterned on one in operation in Ocean County, once it’s tested here.